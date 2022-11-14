Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 871.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 385,263 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flex by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 103,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FLEX stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,410 shares of company stock worth $4,888,989 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

