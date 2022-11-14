New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Position Lessened by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,884 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. Guggenheim lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NJR opened at $45.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.12%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

