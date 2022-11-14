5,630 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $166.77 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

