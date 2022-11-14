Walleye Capital LLC Invests $823,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,690.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,690.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $183,076.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $876,146. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

