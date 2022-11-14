Barclays Cuts L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €163.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €164.00 ($164.00) to €163.00 ($163.00) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($144.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($160.00) to €146.00 ($146.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.52.

AIQUY stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

