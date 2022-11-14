Barclays Cuts L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €163.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €164.00 ($164.00) to €163.00 ($163.00) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($144.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($160.00) to €146.00 ($146.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.52.
L’Air Liquide Stock Performance
AIQUY stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
