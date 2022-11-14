Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

