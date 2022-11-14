Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 113,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PCT opened at $7.24 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.