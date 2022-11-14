Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 113,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
