Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,542 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 295.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $91.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

