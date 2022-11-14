Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 2,529 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 77.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 32.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,696 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

