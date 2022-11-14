Walleye Capital LLC Invests $781,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 373,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 196,411 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

