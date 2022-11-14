Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 701.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

