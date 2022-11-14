PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.16% of PetIQ worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in PetIQ by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,570,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,085,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Price Performance

PETQ opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

PETQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

