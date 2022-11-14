Express (NYSE:EXPR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

NYSE EXPR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. Express has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $464.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.62 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Express will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Express by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,785,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,957,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

