Express (NYSE:EXPR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
NYSE EXPR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. Express has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $464.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.62 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Express will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
