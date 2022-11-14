Royal Bank of Canada Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $158.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 74.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.