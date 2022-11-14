Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.54.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.