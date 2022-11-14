Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE EPC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth $75,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

