Morgan Stanley Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $84.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.30.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after acquiring an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

