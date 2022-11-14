Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $84.58.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Envestnet by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

