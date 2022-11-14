BMO Capital Markets Raises Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$5.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FSM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE FSM opened at $3.50 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

