Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $695.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $545.00 to $695.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $597.80.

NYSE FICO opened at $607.57 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $623.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

