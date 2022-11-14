Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Fabrinet stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.35. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $128.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,323 shares of company stock worth $14,549,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

