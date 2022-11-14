FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FIGS. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded FIGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

