The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $614.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $541.00 to $614.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $607.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.64. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $623.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

