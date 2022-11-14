The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $614.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $541.00 to $614.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $597.80.
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
Fair Isaac stock opened at $607.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.64. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $623.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.