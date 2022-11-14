Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) PT Raised to C$12.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFXT opened at $5.86 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.