Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.00.
NYSE DUOL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $155.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -0.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 15.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,069,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,314,000 after purchasing an additional 416,129 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
