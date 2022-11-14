JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $131.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.50.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

