Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.50.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $141.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Middleby has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average is $139.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

