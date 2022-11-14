First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak Sells 30,965 Shares

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.81. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CSFB cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.05.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

