Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.47 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 139.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.