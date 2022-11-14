Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.47 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 139.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of research analysts have commented on APLE shares. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

