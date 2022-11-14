Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Drops By 18.6%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 190,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Down 3.6 %

Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

