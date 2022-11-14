Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Decreases By 18.6%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFA. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 257.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.