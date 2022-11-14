Short Interest in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Increases By 17.5%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of ISDR opened at $25.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Further Reading

