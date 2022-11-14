Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of Flora Growth stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.61.
FLGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
