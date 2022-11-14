Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Flora Growth stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

Flora Growth Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

