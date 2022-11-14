Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FINM opened at $10.03 on Monday. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,188,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marlin Technology by 68.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 700,692 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marlin Technology by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,266 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Marlin Technology by 21.3% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Marlin Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 376,727 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

