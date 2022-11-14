K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($26.50) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($44.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $11.23 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

