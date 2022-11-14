ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ITOCHU Stock Up 1.2 %

ITOCY opened at $61.37 on Monday. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOCY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in ITOCHU during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in ITOCHU by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ITOCHU by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.