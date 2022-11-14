Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE FNF opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.
Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial
In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
