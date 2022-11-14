Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE FNF opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

