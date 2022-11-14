Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul Trading Up 8.3 %

AZUL stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Azul has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $800.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Stories

