Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $184.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average is $182.17. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $240.47.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 182.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 48.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

