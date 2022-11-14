Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Update

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 472,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fathom in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

