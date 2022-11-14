Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

TFPM opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

