Piper Sandler Boosts TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $66.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.74.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of TTE stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
