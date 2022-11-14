Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.33.

TRV opened at $181.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $167.50. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

