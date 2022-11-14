LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.
LiveOne Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.37. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.32.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveOne will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
