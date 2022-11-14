Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.47.

Tapestry Stock Up 8.7 %

TPR stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $20,014,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

