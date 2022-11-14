TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Lowered to $735.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $740.00 to $735.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $714.50.

TDG stock opened at $626.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $684.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.16.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,443,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

