Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.75.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE EFN opened at C$18.34 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$18.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.20.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.