The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $164.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THG. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE:THG opened at $140.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

