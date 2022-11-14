Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VET. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

VET stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,915,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

