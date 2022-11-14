Viad (NYSE:VVI) PT Lowered to $45.00

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on VVI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
NYSE:VVI opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Viad has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.75.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
