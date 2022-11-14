Viad (NYSE:VVI) PT Lowered to $45.00

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VVI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Viad has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Viad by 347.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Viad by 191.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Viad in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

